DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: zooplus AG (english)




31.12.16 09:34
dpa-AFX


zooplus AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement zooplus AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.12.2016 / 09:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


zooplus AG Sonnenstraße 15 80331 München Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 21.12.16 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


7.060.902



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


31.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: zooplus AG Sonnenstraße 15 80331 München Germany Internet: www.zooplus.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


533287 31.12.2016



MMMM


