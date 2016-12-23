DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: curasan AG (english)
curasan AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: curasan AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement curasan AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.12.2016 / 11:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Dec 2016 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
11417610
23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English Company: curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany Internet: www.curasan.de
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,06 €
|1,05 €
|0,01 €
|+0,95%
|23.12./12:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005494538
|549453
|1,20 €
|0,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,045 €
|0,00%
|22.12.16
|Xetra
|1,06 €
|+0,95%
|11:40
|Frankfurt
|1,05 €
|+0,10%
|08:20
|Stuttgart
|1,051 €
|+0,10%
|08:40
|Düsseldorf
|1,04 €
|-0,10%
|10:38
|Hamburg
|1,05 €
|-1,69%
|08:09
|München
|1,05 €
|-1,69%
|08:06
|Berlin
|1,03 €
|-1,90%
|08:13
