DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: curasan AG (english)

23.12.16 11:15
dpa-AFX


curasan AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: curasan AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement curasan AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


23.12.2016 / 11:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Dec 2016 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


11417610



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


23.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany Internet: www.curasan.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


532821 23.12.2016



hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,06 € 1,05 € 0,01 € +0,95% 23.12./12:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005494538 549453 1,20 € 0,89 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,045 € 0,00%  22.12.16
Xetra 1,06 € +0,95%  11:40
Frankfurt 1,05 € +0,10%  08:20
Stuttgart 1,051 € +0,10%  08:40
Düsseldorf 1,04 € -0,10%  10:38
Hamburg 1,05 € -1,69%  08:09
München 1,05 € -1,69%  08:06
Berlin 1,03 € -1,90%  08:13
  = Realtime
Aktuell
