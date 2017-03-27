DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: TTL Information Technology AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



TTL Information Technology AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Information Technology AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement TTL Information Technology AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


27.03.2017 / 19:35 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


TTL Information Technology AG Theresienhöhe 28 80339 München Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 27 March 2017 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


9.533.333



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


27.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: TTL Information Technology AG Theresienhöhe 28 80339 München Germany Internet: www.ttl-ag.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


558677 27.03.2017


°



MMMM


