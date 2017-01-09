DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: TTL Information Technology AG (english)

TTL Information Technology AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Information Technology AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement TTL Information Technology AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

TTL Information Technology AG Theresienhöhe 28 80339 München Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 09.01.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

7.800.000,00

535095 09.01.2017

