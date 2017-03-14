DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Software AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Software AG":

Software AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Software AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Software AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.03.2017 / 12:34 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 14 March 2017 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

76400000

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

14.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany Internet: www.softwareag.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

553931 14.03.2017

°

MMMM