DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Software AG (english)
14.03.17 12:49
dpa-AFX
Software AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Software AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Software AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.03.2017 / 12:34 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 14 March 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
76400000
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
14.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Software AG Uhlandstraße 12 64297 Darmstadt Germany Internet: www.softwareag.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
553931 14.03.2017
°
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,875 €
|36,06 €
|-0,185 €
|-0,51%
|14.03./14:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0003304002
|330400
|39,32 €
|28,68 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,866 €
|-0,83%
|14:16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|38,48 $
|+4,17%
|13.03.17
|Berlin
|35,985 €
|+0,62%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|35,95 €
|+0,50%
|08:06
|Hamburg
|36,025 €
|+0,45%
|08:09
|Hannover
|36,025 €
|+0,45%
|08:10
|München
|35,96 €
|+0,31%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|35,873 €
|-0,45%
|13:50
|Xetra
|35,875 €
|-0,51%
|14:00
|Stuttgart
|35,795 €
|-0,69%
|13:30
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|47
|Software AG
|07.03.17
|404
|Software AG: 2011 vor Allzeit.
|04.08.16
|443
|Software, Cash Cows und das .
|14.04.14
|Kursanstieg
|01.11.13
|36
|€uro am Sonntag vom 24.07.20.
|14.07.11