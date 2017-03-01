DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: PAION AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



01.03.17 15:15
dpa-AFX


PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.03.2017 / 15:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 01 March 2017 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


58196117



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


01.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Internet: www.paion.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


548161 01.03.2017



MMMM


