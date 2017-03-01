DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: PAION AG (english)
01.03.17 15:15
dpa-AFX
PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PAION AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01.03.2017 / 15:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 01 March 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
58196117
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
01.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Internet: www.paion.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
548161 01.03.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,49 €
|2,515 €
|-0,025 €
|-0,99%
|01.03./16:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0B65S3
|A0B65S
|3,03 €
|1,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,47 €
|-1,95%
|16:18
|Hamburg
|2,491 €
|+3,53%
|08:09
|München
|2,491 €
|+3,53%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|2,485 €
|+3,07%
|08:05
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,55 $
|+2,00%
|24.02.17
|Stuttgart
|2,483 €
|-0,68%
|15:43
|Xetra
|2,49 €
|-0,99%
|16:17
|Berlin
|2,489 €
|-1,11%
|15:42
|Frankfurt
|2,489 €
|-1,62%
|16:29
