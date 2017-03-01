DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: PAION AG (english)

PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 01 March 2017 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

58196117

Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Internet: www.paion.com

