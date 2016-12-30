DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: PAION AG (english)
06.01.17 16:15
dpa-AFX
PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PAION AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.01.2017 / 16:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Correction of a publication dated 30.12.2016
1. Details of issuer
PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
55757094
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
06.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Internet: www.paion.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
534609 06.01.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,622 €
|2,64 €
|-0,018 €
|-0,68%
|06.01./17:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0B65S3
|A0B65S
|3,05 €
|1,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,612 €
|-1,77%
|17:31
|Düsseldorf
|2,63 €
|+4,03%
|09:44
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,60 $
|0,00%
|08.12.16
|München
|2,642 €
|-0,30%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|2,613 €
|-0,65%
|14:07
|Xetra
|2,622 €
|-0,68%
|16:59
|Hamburg
|2,655 €
|-1,37%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|2,603 €
|-1,44%
|17:15
|Berlin
|2,611 €
|-2,10%
|17:12
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|36616
|PAION Eine Fledermaus lernt w.
|16:57
|128
|Paion: Daten / Fakten / Nachri.
|05.01.17
|64
|Paion das Ende ist nah !
|07.12.16
|447
|PAION Die Fledermaus im Stei.
|24.10.16
|Löschung
|19.10.16