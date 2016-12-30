DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: PAION AG (english)
30.12.16 10:57
dpa-AFX
PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PAION AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.12.2016 / 10:42 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
55757094
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Internet: www.paion.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
532019 30.12.2016
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,47 €
|2,45 €
|0,02 €
|+0,82%
|30.12./11:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0B65S3
|A0B65S
|3,05 €
|1,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|2,45 €
|-1,25%
|12:01
|Xetra
|2,47 €
|+0,82%
|11:50
|Frankfurt
|2,47 €
|+0,32%
|11:43
|Berlin
|2,463 €
|+0,08%
|10:56
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,60 $
|0,00%
|08.12.16
|München
|2,465 €
|-0,08%
|10:52
|Stuttgart
|2,45 €
|-0,12%
|10:14
|Düsseldorf
|2,471 €
|-0,16%
|09:42
|Hamburg
|2,449 €
|-0,73%
|08:09
