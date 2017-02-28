DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Infineon Technologies AG (english)
28.02.17 13:33
dpa-AFX
Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Infineon Technologies AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.02.2017 / 13:17 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 28.02.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
1134603104
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany Internet: www.infineon.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
548319 28.02.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,71 €
|17,015 €
|-0,305 €
|-1,79%
|28.02./14:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006231004
|623100
|17,97 €
|11,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,719 €
|-1,83%
|14:58
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|18,015 $
|+0,59%
|27.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|16,96 €
|+0,50%
|08:07
|Hannover
|16,955 €
|-0,26%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|16,715 €
|-1,62%
|14:40
|Hamburg
|16,715 €
|-1,71%
|14:36
|Xetra
|16,71 €
|-1,79%
|14:44
|Frankfurt
|16,675 €
|-1,88%
|14:21
|Berlin
|16,695 €
|-1,97%
|14:13
|München
|16,59 €
|-2,04%
|12:26
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|43938
|Infineon (moderiert)
|13:50
|208
|++ Chipwerte querbeet ++
|12.01.17
|4427
|Infineon-Shortideen-Lukratives su.
|23.11.16
|1187
|Dax-Einzelwertetrading KW 04
|28.12.15
|193
|Zukunft: Infineon
|27.11.15