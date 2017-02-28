Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Infineon Technologies AG (english)




28.02.17 13:33
dpa-AFX


Infineon Technologies AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.02.2017 / 13:17 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 28.02.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


1134603104



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


28.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Infineon Technologies AG Am Campeon 1-12 85579 Neubiberg Germany Internet: www.infineon.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


548319 28.02.2017



Bitte warten...