DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (english)




28.02.17 15:27
dpa-AFX


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co.

KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.02.2017 / 15:12 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 28.02.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


553473235



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


28.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany Internet: www.fresenius.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


548417 28.02.2017



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
74,92 € 75,43 € -0,51 € -0,68% 28.02./16:14
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005785604 578560 77,45 € 58,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		74,904 € -0,88%  16:27
Düsseldorf 75,43 € +0,41%  08:07
Hamburg 75,01 € -0,52%  15:30
Stuttgart 74,975 € -0,62%  16:10
Xetra 74,92 € -0,68%  16:14
Berlin 75,00 € -0,73%  15:35
Frankfurt 74,95 € -0,80%  16:11
München 74,85 € -0,93%  13:22
Hannover 75,20 € -1,04%  10:39
  = Realtime
