DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (english)
31.01.17 19:43
dpa-AFX
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co.
KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.01.2017 / 19:27 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.01.2017 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 31 Jan 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
553426015
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
31.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany Internet: www.fresenius.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
540555 31.01.2017
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,645 €
|46,50 €
|-0,855 €
|-1,84%
|31.01./17:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006042708
|604270
|46,68 €
|38,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,645 €
|-1,84%
|16:55
|Xetra
|46,85 €
|+0,30%
|17:36
|Frankfurt
|46,193 €
|+0,19%
|17:29
|Berlin
|46,095 €
|+0,07%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|46,098 €
|-0,02%
|17:15
|Hamburg
|46,11 €
|-0,11%
|08:09
|Hannover
|46,11 €
|-0,11%
|08:10
|München
|46,49 €
|-0,48%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|45,805 €
|-0,69%
|09:29
