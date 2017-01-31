Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (english)




31.01.17 19:43
dpa-AFX


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co.

KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.01.2017 / 19:27 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.01.2017 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 31 Jan 2017 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


553426015



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


31.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany Internet: www.fresenius.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


540555 31.01.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.!
Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,645 € 46,50 € -0,855 € -1,84% 31.01./17:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006042708 604270 46,68 € 38,65 €
Werte im Artikel
72,73 minus
-1,27%
45,65 minus
-1,84%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,645 € -1,84%  16:55
Xetra 46,85 € +0,30%  17:36
Frankfurt 46,193 € +0,19%  17:29
Berlin 46,095 € +0,07%  08:01
Stuttgart 46,098 € -0,02%  17:15
Hamburg 46,11 € -0,11%  08:09
Hannover 46,11 € -0,11%  08:10
München 46,49 € -0,48%  08:01
Düsseldorf 45,805 € -0,69%  09:29
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Metallwert im Boden bis zu USD 5,17 Mrd.! Top-Geologen sollen in Kürze Ressourcen-Schätzung vorlegen!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Hawesko 04.01.17
279 Hawesko - denn gesoffen wird. 04.01.17
4 Mist, eine verpasste Chance wa. 18.02.09
45 Hawesko 31.07.08
6 Gibt es vor Dividendenausschütt. 13.10.05
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...