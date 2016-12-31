Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (english)




31.12.16 08:15
dpa-AFX


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co.

KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.12.2016 / 08:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


547208371



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


31.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany Internet: www.fresenius.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


532757 31.12.2016



MMMM


