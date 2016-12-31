DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (english)
31.12.16 08:15
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co.
KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.12.2016 / 08:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
547208371
31.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H. Germany Internet: www.fresenius.com
532757 31.12.2016
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|74,26 €
|73,88 €
|0,38 €
|+0,51%
|30.12./14:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005785604
|578560
|74,44 €
|52,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|74,011 €
|+0,17%
|30.12.16
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|75,20 $
|+1,28%
|16.12.16
|Frankfurt
|74,07 €
|+0,64%
|30.12.16
|Xetra
|74,26 €
|+0,51%
|30.12.16
|Berlin
|73,95 €
|+0,31%
|30.12.16
|München
|73,92 €
|+0,09%
|30.12.16
|Düsseldorf
|73,95 €
|+0,08%
|30.12.16
|Hamburg
|74,01 €
|+0,07%
|30.12.16
|Stuttgart
|73,955 €
|0,00%
|30.12.16
|Hannover
|73,60 €
|-0,24%
|30.12.16
