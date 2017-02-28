DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (english)
28.02.17 13:54
dpa-AFX
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.02.2017 / 13:39 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 28.02.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
307239348
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
548341 28.02.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|78,44 €
|78,04 €
|0,40 €
|+0,51%
|28.02./14:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005785802
|578580
|85,65 €
|70,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|78,658 €
|+0,11%
|14:57
|Hamburg
|78,56 €
|+0,72%
|11:03
|Düsseldorf
|78,54 €
|+0,69%
|11:40
|Xetra
|78,44 €
|+0,51%
|14:44
|Frankfurt
|78,558 €
|+0,40%
|11:38
|Stuttgart
|78,475 €
|+0,36%
|14:40
|Berlin
|78,40 €
|+0,28%
|14:13
|Hannover
|78,07 €
|+0,18%
|08:10
|München
|78,13 €
|-0,04%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|81,93 $
|-0,44%
|21.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|25
|Fresenius shorten
|06.02.17
|911
|Was ist eigentlich mit Freseniu.
|23.01.17
|173
|Risiken + Chancen der 30 DAX.
|03.04.15
|1
|Fresenius Langfr. Trend Intakt
|06.11.12
|1
|FMC generiert Kaufsignal
|06.11.12