DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (english)
30.12.16 13:33
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.12.2016 / 13:17 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
307221791
30.12.2016
Language: English Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
533435 30.12.2016
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|80,85 €
|81,58 €
|-0,73 €
|-0,89%
|30.12./13:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005785802
|578580
|85,65 €
|70,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|80,751 €
|-0,98%
|13:32
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|83,10 $
|+1,09%
|20.12.16
|Hannover
|81,35 €
|+0,63%
|08:10
|München
|81,37 €
|+0,11%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|81,009 €
|-0,33%
|12:30
|Stuttgart
|80,87 €
|-0,53%
|13:15
|Düsseldorf
|81,09 €
|-0,56%
|09:33
|Berlin
|80,89 €
|-0,57%
|13:21
|Hamburg
|81,18 €
|-0,61%
|10:43
|Xetra
|80,85 €
|-0,89%
|13:23
