DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (english)




30.12.16 13:33
dpa-AFX


Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.12.2016 / 13:17 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


307221791



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Else-Kröner-Straße 1 61352 Bad Homburg Germany Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


533435 30.12.2016



