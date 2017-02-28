DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (english)
28.02.17 11:01
dpa-AFX
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.02.2017 / 10:45 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 28.02.107 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
16.265.356
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
548183 28.02.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,109 €
|5,215 €
|-0,106 €
|-2,03%
|28.02./13:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000FPH9000
|FPH900
|5,55 €
|3,61 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,056 €
|-3,79%
|13:18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,15 $
|+5,97%
|09.02.17
|Berlin
|5,158 €
|+1,14%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|5,172 €
|+0,04%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|5,172 €
|+0,02%
|09:15
|Düsseldorf
|5,131 €
|-0,45%
|08:07
|München
|5,131 €
|-0,45%
|08:00
|Xetra
|5,109 €
|-2,03%
|12:10
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3689
|FPH - Wer 2-3 Jahre Zeit hat.
|24.02.17
|330
|Francotyp-Postalia
|07.11.16
|6
|Löschung
|01.04.13
|123
|NEWS - FRANCOTYP-POSTA.
|01.11.12
|13
|Francotyp-Postalia Prognose ge.
|21.02.11