DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (english)




30.01.17 09:48
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.01.2017 / 09:33 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 27.01.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


16.255.356



30.01.2017


Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com




539823 30.01.2017



