DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (english)
30.01.17 09:48
dpa-AFX
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.01.2017 / 09:33 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 27.01.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
16.255.356
Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,96 €
|4,89 €
|0,07 €
|+1,43%
|30.01./14:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000FPH9000
|FPH900
|5,55 €
|3,61 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,996 €
|+2,78%
|13:22
|Xetra
|4,96 €
|+1,43%
|14:10
|Stuttgart
|4,911 €
|+1,13%
|13:30
|Frankfurt
|4,853 €
|-0,10%
|09:15
|Düsseldorf
|4,861 €
|-1,14%
|09:10
|München
|4,80 €
|-1,32%
|08:00
|Berlin
|4,829 €
|-1,75%
|08:00
