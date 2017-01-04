DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (english)

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 31 Dec 2016 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

16.215.356

Language: English Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG Prenzlauer Promenade 28 13089 Berlin Germany Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com

534091 04.01.2017

