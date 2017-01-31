DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: First Sensor AG (english)

First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

First Sensor AG Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 12459 Berlin Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.01.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

10.211.396

Language: English Company: First Sensor AG Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 12459 Berlin Germany Internet: www.first-sensor.com

