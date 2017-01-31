DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: First Sensor AG (english)
31.01.17 13:40
dpa-AFX
First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.01.2017 / 13:25 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
First Sensor AG Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 12459 Berlin Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.01.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
10.211.396
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
31.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: First Sensor AG Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 12459 Berlin Germany Internet: www.first-sensor.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
540347 31.01.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,835 €
|13,83 €
|0,005 €
|+0,04%
|31.01./13:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007201907
|720190
|15,36 €
|8,64 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,866 €
|-0,42%
|13:02
|Hamburg
|13,78 €
|+3,11%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|13,765 €
|+2,04%
|09:29
|München
|13,64 €
|+1,30%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|13,884 €
|+1,26%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|13,78 €
|+0,29%
|13:30
|Berlin
|13,82 €
|+0,29%
|13:36
|Xetra
|13,835 €
|+0,04%
|13:07
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|54
|First Sensor 2017
|27.01.17
|280
|First Sensor AG (WKN: 72019.
|06.01.17
|383
|Gewinner des Wirtschaftsabsch.
|05.01.17
|2
|Löschung
|13.03.16
|Löschung
|18.07.15