DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: First Sensor AG (english)

First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
First Sensor AG Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 12459 Berlin Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
10.208.396
Language: English Company: First Sensor AG Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 12459 Berlin Germany Internet: www.first-sensor.com
