DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: First Sensor AG (english)

First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: First Sensor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement First Sensor AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.12.2016 / 11:37 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


First Sensor AG Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 12459 Berlin Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


10.208.396



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: First Sensor AG Peter-Behrens-Straße 15 12459 Berlin Germany Internet: www.first-sensor.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


533411 30.12.2016



MMMM


