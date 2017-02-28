DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Evotec AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Evotec":

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 13 Feb 2017 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

146319406

Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com

