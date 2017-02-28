DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Evotec AG (english)
28.02.17 15:29
dpa-AFX
Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.02.2017 / 15:13 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 13 Feb 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
146319406
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
548425 28.02.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,258 €
|7,315 €
|-0,057 €
|-0,78%
|28.02./16:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005664809
|566480
|7,99 €
|2,96 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,269 €
|-0,33%
|16:20
|München
|7,28 €
|+1,39%
|10:15
|Düsseldorf
|7,272 €
|+1,07%
|08:07
|Hannover
|7,277 €
|+1,07%
|08:10
|Xetra
|7,258 €
|-0,78%
|16:12
|Berlin
|7,241 €
|-0,92%
|15:35
|Stuttgart
|7,232 €
|-1,23%
|13:30
|Frankfurt
|7,226 €
|-1,42%
|15:59
|Hamburg
|7,221 €
|-1,65%
|13:47
