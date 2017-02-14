DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Evotec AG (english)
14.02.17 11:00
dpa-AFX
Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
14.02.2017 / 10:45 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 13 Feb 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
146.217.093
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
14.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
544297 14.02.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,222 €
|7,319 €
|-0,097 €
|-1,33%
|14.02./12:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005664809
|566480
|7,99 €
|2,96 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,21 €
|-1,42%
|12:25
|Hannover
|7,308 €
|+0,19%
|08:10
|München
|7,304 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|7,239 €
|-0,78%
|09:25
|Stuttgart
|7,231 €
|-1,22%
|11:34
|Xetra
|7,222 €
|-1,33%
|12:07
|Hamburg
|7,22 €
|-1,37%
|11:25
|Berlin
|7,232 €
|-1,39%
|11:55
|Frankfurt
|7,232 €
|-1,65%
|12:08
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|32139
|es kann los gehen!
|12:25
|26
|!! Evotec vor Explosion !!
|19.12.16
|Löschung
|06.07.16
|Löschung
|30.03.16
|1
|Evotec, Wahrerwerner
|09.02.16