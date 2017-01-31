Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Evotec AG (english)




31.01.17 13:32
dpa-AFX


Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Evotec AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Evotec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.01.2017 / 13:16 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


133064647



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


31.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Evotec AG Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7 22419 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.evotec.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


540339 31.01.2017



MMMM


