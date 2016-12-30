DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Elmos Semiconductor AG (english)
30.12.16 07:45
dpa-AFX
Elmos Semiconductor AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Elmos Semiconductor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Elmos Semiconductor AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.12.2016 / 07:30 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Elmos Semiconductor AG Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 30.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
20103513
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Internet: http://www.elmos.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
531921 30.12.2016
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,308 €
|14,32 €
|-0,012 €
|-0,08%
|30.12./08:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005677108
|567710
|15,50 €
|10,18 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,316 €
|0,00%
|29.12.16
|Stuttgart
|14,31 €
|+0,04%
|08:40
|Düsseldorf
|14,31 €
|0,00%
|29.12.16
|Xetra
|14,375 €
|0,00%
|29.12.16
|Frankfurt
|14,308 €
|-0,08%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|14,31 €
|-0,38%
|08:09
|München
|14,455 €
|-0,48%
|08:00
|Berlin
|14,325 €
|-0,49%
|08:00
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|366
|Elmos Semiconductor
|13.12.16
|198
|Auf und nieder immer wieder.
|26.11.15
|61
|++ ELMOS mit Potenzial ++
|20.03.13
|2
|Kundenspezifische Sensorlösung.
|06.11.11
|7
|Zu unbekannt ?! 200% mittelfri.
|07.03.11