DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Elanix Biotechnologies AG (english)

09.03.2017 / 17:40 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Elanix Biotechnologies AG Domstr. 22 14482 Potsdam Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 09 March 2017 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

6.799.200

