DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: E.ON SE (english)




20.03.17 13:47
dpa-AFX


E.ON SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: E.ON SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement E.ON SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


20.03.2017 / 13:31 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 20 March 2017 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


2201099000



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


20.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Internet: www.eon.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


555713 20.03.2017


°



MMMM


