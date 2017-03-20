DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: E.ON SE (english)
E.ON SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 20 March 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
2201099000
Language: English Company: E.ON SE Brüsseler Platz 1 45131 Essen Germany Internet: www.eon.com
