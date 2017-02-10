DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Drillisch AG (english)
13.02.17 18:45
dpa-AFX
Correction of a release from 10.02.2017, 18:00 CET/CEST - Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Drillisch AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Correction of a release from 10.02.2017, 18:00 CET/CEST - Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.02.2017 / 18:30 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Correction of a publication dated 10.02.2017
1. Details of issuer
Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a End January 2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
54845648
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany Internet: www.drillisch.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
544103 13.02.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,561 €
|41,304 €
|0,257 €
|+0,62%
|13.02./19:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005545503
|554550
|44,60 €
|30,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|41,561 €
|+0,62%
|19:30
|München
|41,615 €
|+0,63%
|10:36
|Stuttgart
|41,588 €
|+0,54%
|17:15
|Xetra
|41,565 €
|+0,52%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|41,515 €
|+0,40%
|17:29
|Hamburg
|41,77 €
|+0,29%
|14:41
|Düsseldorf
|41,675 €
|+0,01%
|16:20
|Hannover
|41,35 €
|-0,68%
|08:10
|Berlin
|41,335 €
|-0,86%
|08:01
