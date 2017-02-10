DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Drillisch AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Drillisch":

Correction of a release from 10.02.2017, 18:00 CET/CEST - Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Drillisch AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Correction of a release from 10.02.2017, 18:00 CET/CEST - Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.02.2017 / 18:30 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.



Correction of a publication dated 10.02.2017

1. Details of issuer

Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a End January 2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

54845648

Language: English Company: Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany Internet: www.drillisch.de

544103 13.02.2017

