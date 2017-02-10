DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Drillisch AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Drillisch":

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Drillisch AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.02.2017 / 18:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Jan 2017 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

54845648

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

