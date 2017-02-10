Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Drillisch AG (english)




10.02.17 18:15
dpa-AFX


Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Drillisch AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


10.02.2017 / 18:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Jan 2017 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


54845648



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


10.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany Internet: www.drillisch.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


543795 10.02.2017



MMMM




Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,198 € 41,595 € -0,397 € -0,95% 10.02./20:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005545503 554550 44,60 € 30,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		41,198 € -0,95%  17:24
Düsseldorf 41,67 € +0,59%  09:15
Berlin 41,695 € +0,20%  08:01
Hamburg 41,65 € -0,07%  08:09
Hannover 41,635 € -0,11%  08:10
Stuttgart 41,365 € -0,27%  19:26
Frankfurt 41,35 € -0,36%  19:21
München 41,355 € -0,54%  19:21
Xetra 41,35 € -0,67%  17:35
  = Realtime
