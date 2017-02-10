DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Drillisch AG (english)
10.02.17 18:15
dpa-AFX
Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Drillisch AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
10.02.2017 / 18:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Jan 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
54845648
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
10.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Drillisch AG Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany Internet: www.drillisch.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
543795 10.02.2017
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,198 €
|41,595 €
|-0,397 €
|-0,95%
|10.02./20:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005545503
|554550
|44,60 €
|30,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|41,198 €
|-0,95%
|17:24
|Düsseldorf
|41,67 €
|+0,59%
|09:15
|Berlin
|41,695 €
|+0,20%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|41,65 €
|-0,07%
|08:09
|Hannover
|41,635 €
|-0,11%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|41,365 €
|-0,27%
|19:26
|Frankfurt
|41,35 €
|-0,36%
|19:21
|München
|41,355 €
|-0,54%
|19:21
|Xetra
|41,35 €
|-0,67%
|17:35
