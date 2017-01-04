DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Diebold":

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

89,923,413

