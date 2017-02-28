Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dialog Semiconductor":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (english)




28.02.17 18:45
dpa-AFX


DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.

: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Total Voting Rights Announcement DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.02.2017 / 18:30 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 28 Feb 2017 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


75082749



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


28.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


548231 28.02.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,641 € 49,96 € -0,319 € -0,64% 28.02./19:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0059822006 927200 52,26 € 23,32 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,641 € -0,64%  19:18
Nasdaq OTC Other 52,90 $ +5,80%  27.02.17
Hannover 49,92 € +0,42%  08:10
Hamburg 49,92 € +0,38%  08:09
Berlin 49,70 € -0,30%  18:45
Stuttgart 49,70 € -0,58%  15:50
Frankfurt 49,547 € -0,89%  18:34
Xetra 49,745 € -1,02%  17:35
Düsseldorf 49,92 € -1,54%  08:07
München 49,425 € -2,21%  14:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
19200 Dialog Semiconductor - weiter . 17:57
208 ++ Chipwerte querbeet ++ 12.01.17
26563 Dialog - Performancesieger 200. 06.07.16
2 Löschung 22.02.16
20 DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Übe. 15.12.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...