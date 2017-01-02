DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Dialog Semiconductor":

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.



: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.01.2017 / 07:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 30 Dec 2016 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

76,060,205

Language: English Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way E1W 1AA London United Kingdom Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com

533471 02.01.2017

