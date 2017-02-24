DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Deutsche Wohnen":

Deutsche Wohnen AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.02.2017 / 18:16



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 March 2017 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

354658098

Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com

