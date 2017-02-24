DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen AG (english)
27.02.17 09:43
dpa-AFX
Correction of a release from 24.02.2017, 18:16 CET/CEST - Deutsche Wohnen AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen AG Correction of a release from 24.02.2017, 18:16 CET/CEST - Deutsche Wohnen AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.02.2017 / 09:27 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Correction of a publication dated 24.02.2017
1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Feb 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
354658098
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
27.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
547699 27.02.2017
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,315 €
|32,435 €
|-0,12 €
|-0,37%
|27.02./09:52
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0HN5C6
|A0HN5C
|35,40 €
|23,86 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,362 €
|-0,05%
|09:29
|Hamburg
|32,39 €
|+0,57%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|32,385 €
|+0,13%
|09:15
|Frankfurt
|32,342 €
|-0,16%
|09:43
|Düsseldorf
|32,395 €
|-0,31%
|09:12
|Xetra
|32,315 €
|-0,37%
|09:52
|München
|32,455 €
|-0,55%
|08:00
|Hannover
|32,39 €
|-0,61%
|08:10
|Berlin
|32,30 €
|-0,89%
|08:13
