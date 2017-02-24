Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen AG (english)




27.02.17 09:43
dpa-AFX


Correction of a release from 24.02.2017, 18:16 CET/CEST - Deutsche Wohnen AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Wohnen AG Correction of a release from 24.02.2017, 18:16 CET/CEST - Deutsche Wohnen AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


27.02.2017 / 09:27 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Correction of a publication dated 24.02.2017


1. Details of issuer


Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 Feb 2017 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


354658098



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


27.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


547699 27.02.2017



MMMM


