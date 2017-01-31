Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Wohnen AG (english)




31.01.17 17:12
dpa-AFX


Deutsche Wohnen AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


31.01.2017 / 16:57 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.01.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


337482809



31.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: Deutsche Wohnen AG Pfaffenwiese 300 65929 Frankfurt am Main Germany Internet: http://www.deutsche-wohnen.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


540509 31.01.2017



