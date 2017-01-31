DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Post AG (english)
31.01.17 11:55
dpa-AFX
Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.01.2017 / 11:40 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
1240935298
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
31.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany Internet: www.dpdhl.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
540301 31.01.2017
