DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Post AG (english)
28.12.16 11:34
dpa-AFX
Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.12.2016 / 11:19 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
1240915883
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany Internet: www.dpdhl.com
533093 28.12.2016
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,31 €
|31,305 €
|0,005 €
|+0,02%
|28.12./12:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005552004
|555200
|31,39 €
|19,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,304 €
|+0,10%
|12:52
|Düsseldorf
|31,35 €
|+0,55%
|10:32
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|32,87 $
|+0,52%
|27.12.16
|Hannover
|31,24 €
|+0,31%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|31,34 €
|+0,29%
|10:45
|Frankfurt
|31,295 €
|+0,27%
|12:44
|Stuttgart
|31,30 €
|+0,21%
|12:45
|München
|31,295 €
|+0,13%
|12:04
|Xetra
|31,31 €
|+0,02%
|12:48
|Berlin
|31,19 €
|0,00%
|08:00
