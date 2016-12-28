DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche Post AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen

28.12.16 11:34
dpa-AFX


Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.12.2016 / 11:19 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


1240915883



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


28.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche Post AG Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20 53113 Bonn Germany Internet: www.dpdhl.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


533093 28.12.2016



Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,31 € 31,305 € 0,005 € +0,02% 28.12./12:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005552004 555200 31,39 € 19,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,304 € +0,10%  12:52
Düsseldorf 31,35 € +0,55%  10:32
Nasdaq OTC Other 32,87 $ +0,52%  27.12.16
Hannover 31,24 € +0,31%  08:10
Hamburg 31,34 € +0,29%  10:45
Frankfurt 31,295 € +0,27%  12:44
Stuttgart 31,30 € +0,21%  12:45
München 31,295 € +0,13%  12:04
Xetra 31,31 € +0,02%  12:48
Berlin 31,19 € 0,00%  08:00
  = Realtime
