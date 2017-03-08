Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Deutsche EuroShop AG (english)




08.03.17 17:11
dpa-AFX


Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Deutsche EuroShop AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


08.03.2017 / 16:55 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Deutsche EuroShop AG Heegbarg 36 22391 Hamburg Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 08 March 2017 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


58.404.996



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


08.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG Heegbarg 36 22391 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


552009 08.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus!
813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
124,20 € 126,25 € -2,05 € -1,62% 08.03./11:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1R0W05 A1R0W0 139,65 € 120,20 €
Werte im Artikel
38,39 plus
+2,38%
124,20 minus
-1,62%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 124,20 € -1,62%  11:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal mit Technologieführer MGX Minerals in Kürze - Kursrallye voraus! 813% Lithium-Aktientip Power Metals Corp.!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...