Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Carl Zeiss Meditec":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (english)




24.03.17 08:52
dpa-AFX


Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


24.03.2017 / 08:37 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Göschwitzer Str. 51-52 07745 Jena Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 March 2017 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


89.440.570



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


24.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Göschwitzer Str. 51-52 07745 Jena Germany Internet: www.meditec.zeiss.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


557841 24.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren!
Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,695 € 38,955 € -0,26 € -0,67% 24.03./09:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005313704 531370 42,17 € 26,59 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,85 € -0,86%  09:03
Nasdaq OTC Other 44,40 $ +21,88%  15.03.17
Düsseldorf 38,91 € +0,61%  08:09
Hannover 38,915 € +0,61%  08:10
Berlin 39,19 € +0,14%  08:08
Hamburg 38,70 € +0,05%  09:09
München 39,185 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 38,92 € -0,33%  08:26
Xetra 38,695 € -0,67%  09:10
Frankfurt 38,759 € -0,95%  09:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren! Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
69 Carl Zeiss Meditec Kaufen ? 21.03.17
110 Langfristig des beste Wahl bei. 16.12.15
15 Carl-Zeiss Meditec ( 531370 ),. 23.03.15
10 Alle Schrottwerte werden jetzt. 30.05.11
  Bonusbetrag 14.04.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...