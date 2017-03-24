DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (english)
24.03.17 08:52
dpa-AFX
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.03.2017 / 08:37 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Göschwitzer Str. 51-52 07745 Jena Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 March 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
89.440.570
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
24.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Göschwitzer Str. 51-52 07745 Jena Germany Internet: www.meditec.zeiss.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
557841 24.03.2017
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,695 €
|38,955 €
|-0,26 €
|-0,67%
|24.03./09:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005313704
|531370
|42,17 €
|26,59 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,85 €
|-0,86%
|09:03
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|44,40 $
|+21,88%
|15.03.17
|Düsseldorf
|38,91 €
|+0,61%
|08:09
|Hannover
|38,915 €
|+0,61%
|08:10
|Berlin
|39,19 €
|+0,14%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|38,70 €
|+0,05%
|09:09
|München
|39,185 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|38,92 €
|-0,33%
|08:26
|Xetra
|38,695 €
|-0,67%
|09:10
|Frankfurt
|38,759 €
|-0,95%
|09:06
