DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (english)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Göschwitzer Str. 51-52 07745 Jena Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 23 March 2017 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

89.440.570

