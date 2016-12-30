DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: CPI PROPERTY GROUP (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Total Voting Rights Announcement CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.12.2016 / 08:09 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 14 Dec 2016 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


7,795,617,846



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Internet: www.cpipg.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


533359 30.12.2016



