DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: CPI PROPERTY GROUP (english)

CPI PROPERTY GROUP: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 14 Dec 2016 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

7,795,617,846

Language: English Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Internet: www.cpipg.com

