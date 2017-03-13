DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Bilfinger SE (english)
13.03.17 15:56
dpa-AFX
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.03.2017 / 15:41 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 09 March 2017 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
44.209.042
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
13.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
553477 13.03.2017
°
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,485 €
|36,765 €
|-0,28 €
|-0,76%
|13.03./16:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005909006
|590900
|44,15 €
|25,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|36,477 €
|-1,08%
|16:46
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|39,67 $
|+6,61%
|23.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|36,895 €
|+0,55%
|08:48
|Hannover
|36,79 €
|+0,20%
|08:10
|München
|36,69 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Berlin
|36,585 €
|-0,29%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|36,44 €
|-0,55%
|13:58
|Xetra
|36,485 €
|-0,76%
|16:40
|Stuttgart
|36,375 €
|-0,90%
|14:22
|Hamburg
|36,125 €
|-1,83%
|10:01
