DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Bilfinger SE (english)




13.03.17 15:56
dpa-AFX


Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


13.03.2017 / 15:41 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 09 March 2017 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


44.209.042



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


13.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Bilfinger SE Carl-Reiß-Platz 1-5 68165 Mannheim Germany Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


553477 13.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,485 € 36,765 € -0,28 € -0,76% 13.03./16:40
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005909006 590900 44,15 € 25,05 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		36,477 € -1,08%  16:46
Nasdaq OTC Other 39,67 $ +6,61%  23.02.17
Düsseldorf 36,895 € +0,55%  08:48
Hannover 36,79 € +0,20%  08:10
München 36,69 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 36,585 € -0,29%  08:00
Frankfurt 36,44 € -0,55%  13:58
Xetra 36,485 € -0,76%  16:40
Stuttgart 36,375 € -0,90%  14:22
Hamburg 36,125 € -1,83%  10:01
  = Realtime
