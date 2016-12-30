DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Accentro Real Estate AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Accentro Real Estate AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement Accentro Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.12.2016 / 13:51 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


Accentro Real Estate AG Uhlandstr. 165 10719 Berlin Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 30.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


24.734.031



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Accentro Real Estate AG Uhlandstr. 165 10719 Berlin Germany Internet: www.accentro.ag




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


533443 30.12.2016



MMMM


