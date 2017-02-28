DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ADLER Real Estate AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



06.03.17 14:16
dpa-AFX


^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG Correction of a release from 28.02.2017, 18:32 CET/CEST - ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


06.03.2017 / 14:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Correction of a publication dated 28.02.2017


1. Details of issuer


ADLER Real Estate AG Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 28.02.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


47709940



06.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


Language: English Company: ADLER Real Estate AG Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Germany Internet: www.adler-ag.com




550687 06.03.2017


