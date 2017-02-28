DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ADLER Real Estate AG (english)
Correction of a release from 28.02.2017, 18:32 CET/CEST - ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
^ DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: ADLER Real Estate AG Correction of a release from 28.02.2017, 18:32 CET/CEST - ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Correction of a publication dated 28.02.2017
1. Details of issuer
ADLER Real Estate AG Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 28.02.2017 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
47709940
Language: English Company: ADLER Real Estate AG Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Germany Internet: www.adler-ag.com
