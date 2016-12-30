DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: ADLER Real Estate AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



30.12.16 17:45
dpa-AFX


ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


ADLER Real Estate AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


30.12.2016 / 17:30 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Publication of total number of voting rights


1. Details of issuer


ADLER Real Estate AG Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Germany


2. Type of capital measure


Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 30.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)


3. New total number of voting rights:


47.702.374



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


30.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: ADLER Real Estate AG Joachimsthaler Straße 34 10719 Berlin Germany Internet: www.adler-ag.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


533465 30.12.2016



MMMM


2 ADLER Real Estate Anleihe D. 20.03.13
