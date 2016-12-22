Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: zooplus AG (english)




22.12.16 15:51
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.12.2016 / 15:35 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Patt


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


zooplus AG


b) LEI


549300VB13ZT2X88PU78


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 119.800 EUR 20366.00 EUR 119.956 EUR 23991.20 EUR 119.500 EUR 23900.00 EUR 120.000 EUR 12000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 119.79 EUR 80257.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2016-12-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: XETRA MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: zooplus AG Sonnenstraße 15 80331 München Germany Internet: www.zooplus.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32019 22.12.2016



MMMM


