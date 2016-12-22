DGAP-DD: zooplus AG (english)
22.12.16 15:45
dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22.12.2016 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Cornelius Last name(s): Patt
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
zooplus AG
b) LEI
549300VB13ZT2X88PU78
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005111702
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 119.970 EUR 17995.50 EUR 119.500 EUR 11950.00 EUR 118.985 EUR 23797.00 EUR 118.350 EUR 23670.00 EUR 118.700 EUR 23740.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 119.00 EUR 101152.50 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2016-12-19; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
22.12.2016 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: zooplus AG Sonnenstraße 15 80331 München Germany Internet: www.zooplus.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32015 22.12.2016
