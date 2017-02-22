DGAP-DD: transtec AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Hans-Jürgen Last name(s): Bahde

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

transtec AG

b) LEI

5299000PT5OTP4OXS944

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007241424

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 EUR 3000.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 690.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 1310.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 1500.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 1500.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 500.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 2800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.00 EUR 11300.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU

Language: English Company: transtec AG Gerhard-Kindler-Straße 8 72770 Reutlingen Germany Internet: www.transtec.de

33065 22.02.2017

