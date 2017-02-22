Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: transtec AG (english)




22.02.17
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: transtec AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.02.2017 / 15:06 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Hans-Jürgen Last name(s): Bahde


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


transtec AG


b) LEI


5299000PT5OTP4OXS944


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE0007241424


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.92 EUR 1656.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 4000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.975 EUR 5656.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-20; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Stuttgart MIC: XSTU



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


22.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: transtec AG Gerhard-Kindler-Straße 8 72770 Reutlingen Germany Internet: www.transtec.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33059 22.02.2017



