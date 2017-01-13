DGAP-DD: technotrans AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Reinhard Last name(s): Aufderheide

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

technotrans AG

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.28 EUR 922.64 EUR 24.36 EUR 50230.32 EUR 24.38 EUR 21942.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.3650 EUR 73094.9600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-12; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA, Frankfurt MIC: XETR

Language: English Company: technotrans AG Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17 48336 Sassenberg Germany Internet: http://www.technotrans.de

