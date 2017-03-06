Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: mutares AG (english)




06.03.17 20:40
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: mutares AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.03.2017 / 20:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Hauck


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


mutares AG


b) LEI


391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 15.30 EUR 6120.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 58080.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.15 EUR 6060.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 15000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000.00 EUR 15.05 EUR 6020.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 15.0482 EUR 150482.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-01; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETB



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


06.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: mutares AG Arnulfstr.19 80335 Munich Germany Internet: www.mutares.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


33363 06.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,825 € 15,125 € -0,30 € -1,98% 06.03./18:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0SMSH2 A0SMSH 16,45 € 10,03 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,825 € -1,98%  18:39
Xetra 15,125 € 0,00%  17:36
Stuttgart 14,94 € -0,42%  17:15
Frankfurt 14,61 € -0,59%  18:39
Berlin 14,845 € -1,85%  18:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
164 Mutares stocksolide - hebt aber. 02.03.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...