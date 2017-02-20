Erweiterte Funktionen



DGAP-DD: mutares AG (english)




20.02.17 19:39
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: mutares AG english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


20.02.2017 / 19:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Hauck


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


mutares AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 15.00 EUR 555 EUR 15.00 EUR 215880 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 4515 EUR 15.00 EUR 3330 EUR 15.00 EUR 6240 EUR 15.00 EUR 7065 EUR 15.00 EUR 6000 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR 15.00 EUR 4170 EUR 15.00 EUR 495 EUR 15.00 EUR 150 EUR 15.00 EUR 7500 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 15.0000 EUR 353400.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETB



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


20.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: mutares AG Arnulfstr.19 80335 Munich Germany Internet: www.mutares.de




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32985 20.02.2017



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus!
Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,59 € 14,77 € 0,82 € +5,55% 20.02./19:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0SMSH2 A0SMSH 16,45 € 10,03 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		15,59 € +5,55%  19:45
Frankfurt 14,95 € +3,10%  17:16
Stuttgart 15,25 € +2,31%  19:26
Berlin 15,195 € +1,33%  18:55
Xetra 15,19 € +1,27%  17:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Petrolithium-Übernahme voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals und Nemaska Lithium - 368% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
159 Mutares stocksolide - hebt aber. 17:17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...