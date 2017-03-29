Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "mic":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


DGAP-DD: mic AG (english)




29.03.17 13:33
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: mic AG english


^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.03.2017 / 13:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Dr. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Ludwig


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


mic AG


b) LEI




4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0KF6S5


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 0.95 EUR 86887.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 0.95 EUR 86887.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-03-28; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction


Outside a trading venue



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


29.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: mic AG Denisstr. 1b 80335 München Germany Internet: www.mic-ag.eu




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


34045 29.03.2017


°



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,986 € 0,951 € 0,035 € +3,68% 29.03./14:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0KF6S5 A0KF6S 2,01 € 0,88 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,96 € +2,02%  09:18
Xetra 0,986 € +3,68%  13:18
Stuttgart 0,951 € -0,11%  13:30
Berlin 0,948 € -0,52%  08:00
Düsseldorf 0,948 € -0,63%  08:13
Hamburg 0,948 € -0,63%  08:09
Frankfurt 0,931 € -2,41%  10:18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
769 mic AG: Ende der Leidenszeit . 24.03.17
205 Große Ziele für 2016: Die mic . 12.07.16
141 MIC AG Dividendenzahlung 201. 22.04.14
45 MIC AG Jetzt einsteigen ! 11.07.11
3 mic AG Hammer-News - EK 9. 10.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...