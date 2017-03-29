DGAP-DD: mic AG (english)
29.03.17 13:33
DGAP-DD: mic AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.03.2017 / 13:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Ludwig
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
mic AG
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0KF6S5
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 0.95 EUR 86887.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 0.95 EUR 86887.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-28; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: mic AG Denisstr. 1b 80335 München Germany Internet: www.mic-ag.eu
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,986 €
|0,951 €
|0,035 €
|+3,68%
|29.03./14:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0KF6S5
|A0KF6S
|2,01 €
|0,88 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,96 €
|+2,02%
|09:18
|Xetra
|0,986 €
|+3,68%
|13:18
|Stuttgart
|0,951 €
|-0,11%
|13:30
|Berlin
|0,948 €
|-0,52%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|0,948 €
|-0,63%
|08:13
|Hamburg
|0,948 €
|-0,63%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|0,931 €
|-2,41%
|10:18
